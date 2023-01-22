Beautiful weather Monday; showers and storms likely late Tuesday

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 30s

HIGHS MONDAY: UPPER 50s

DISCUSSION

No issues over the next 24 hours in Acadiana.

Quite chilly tonight as lows drop into the mid-upper 30s.

Have those jackets and coats ready to go!

Plenty of sunshine can be expected for the rest of the day as highs top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Showers and storms will work their way into Acadiana on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Tuesday evening GRAF model

There is already a marginal-slight risk for severe storms in place across Acadiana.

Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes could be possible in the hatched area.

Tuesday Severe storm risk

HOWEVER, one limiting factor will be the stable marine layer.

The upper-level dynamics are no question going to be in place, but instability at the surface will be lacking to a degree (i.e. cold fronts in recent weeks--lack of timely and sufficient moisture return).

Regardless, Tuesday is going to be a WINDY day with gusts as high as 35-45+ mph at times.

Additionally, a good soaking of at least 1-3+" of rainfall looks likely.

Rain estimates GRAF model

As a result, the WPC has all of Acadiana under a slight risk for excessive rainfall.

Tuesday Excessive rainfall

The remainder of the week will be quite nice and seasonable with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s/40s.

Have a great week!

