Beautiful weather for the return of Festival International

As Festival International makes it's grand return to Acadiana on Wednesday the weather couldn't be more cooperative.

The forecast calls for temperatures in the low 80s in the afternoon, but with dewpoints staying low it'll be very comfortable outside.

A light breeze from the north will stick with us through the day and by the time the first bands hit the stage it will be picture perfect weather.

Daniel Phillips

We will see a gradual increase in temperatures over the next couple of days, so each day of festival will be a little warmer and a little stickier than the day before.

Winds will shift and be out of the south on Thursday which will introduce that moisture although never enough to seriously increase the rain chances.

That being said, a few spotty showers will be possible over the weekend in Acadiana but rain chances will be around 20-30% through the weekend with a few more clouds.

Daniel Phillips

Do keep in mind that it will be getting hot over the weekend as highs start to flirt with the 90s, and the heat index will certainly push into the 90s.

Be sure to drink plenty of water over the weekend as temperatures will be some of the hottest we've seen since last summer.

