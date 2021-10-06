Beautiful weather continues through the week

The forecast has really settled down into a very quiet pattern across Acadiana, which means that we'll be getting a nice sunny and dry stretch of weather.

Sunny skies will be with us through the rest of the day, with only a few fair weather clouds breaking up, what other wise, will be completely blue skies.

As a result rain chances will remain essentially zero through the rest of the week and Acadiana will get a nice chance to dry out.

It does stay on the warm side though with temperatures running slightly above average with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but without much humidity the heat index won't be a factor.

The evenings are going to be comfortable, however, with lows consistently sitting in mid 60s through the rest of the week.

A little moisture returns to the forecast to start next week which means it'll feel a little stickier out there through next week.

