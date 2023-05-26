Beautiful weather continues through the holiday weekend

A quiet work week is giving way to a quiet holiday weekend.

Sunshine remains the main order of business across Acadiana and outside of a few fair weather clouds the skies should remain blue.

There's enough sun to warm temperatures into the upper 80s and with relatively dry air remaining in place it won't feel too bad outside, particularly in the shade.

As the air dries out even more Friday evening lows will drop into the mid 60s by Saturday morning and highs will be slightly cooler to start the weekend.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks pretty much identical as the last couple of days which will make for an extremely pleasant holiday.

That's true not just here in Acadiana but all along the Gulf Coast, so beach goers won't have any weather related concerns.

A more typical summer pattern will emerge for next week with a return of moisture and summer showers.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel