Beautiful weather continues Monday across Acadiana

Beautiful weekend weather will spill over into the first day of the work week.

Temperatures will sit in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine and low humidity on Monday.

Clouds will return to the forecast on Tuesday, however, as a frontal boundary begins to lift out of the Gulf of Mexico.

This is going to open up the door for widely scattered showers on Wednesday, particularly down along the coast.

Showers will depend on the exact placement of the frontal boundary so it won't be out of the question to see the rain chances moving around over the next two days.

Unsettled weather will linger through the back half of the work week, but eventually, another front freshens us up again by the weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel