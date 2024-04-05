Beautiful weather continues into the weekend, stormy though next week

A stunning forecast for the end of the week as sunshine continues across Acadiana on Friday.

Temperatures will sit in the low 80s for the highs and lows will dip down once again in to the mid 50s.

A few clouds will drift into our area for Saturday but largely it will be another very pretty day.

Clouds do take over Sunday, however, and we'll see the stage set for a very active week coming up.

Showers and storms will move through the area on Monday as a front stalls just north of Acadiana, and a slight break from the rain Tuesday as that same front lifts north.

Wednesday could be an active day though with widespread showers and storms as that same front finally kicks out.

It's still a little early to get caught up with specifics but be prepared for a stormy week next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel