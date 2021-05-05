Beautiful weather arrives Wednesday

It was a busy day on Tuesday with an energetic front moving through sparking more rounds of rain and plenty of thunderstorms for the north tier of Acadiana.

While those showers have moved on the clouds are lingering through the morning with a few showers still moving across the coastal parishes.

Those clouds, and showers, will be breaking up by lunch time and the second half of the day will be sunnier as dry air moves in to the region with winds from the north.

It'll be a much more pleasant day with temperatures sitting in the upper 70s with little humidity and the lows will drop down into the low 60s.

This is the general pattern for the rest of the week, with moisture returning along with a few spotty showers returning daily to the forecast on Sunday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel