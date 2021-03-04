Beautiful weather ahead of Friday showers

There's not many issues we need to worry about when it comes to Thursday's forecast, as beautiful spring weather will be the main order of business.

Highs on Thursday will sit around 70 in the afternoon with a very slight breeze starting out of the NE and eventually coming more out of the south.

The lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s but a layer of clouds moving in will limit how cold we get as we get ready for a quick round of unsettled weather on Friday.

Showers will push into there area late Friday evening with showers spreading from west to east and lasting into the overnight hours.

There's no severe weather expected and any precipitation we get will be more nuisance rain than anything nefarious.

Those showers will clear out by Saturday early morning so the rest of the weekend is looking sunny and cool.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel