Beautiful stretch of weather on the way

TONIGHT: Turning cooler & breezy

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun; breezy & cool

DISCUSSION

A few light showers will remain possible early this evening as a cool front works in.

Most of us won’t see a whole lot of anything.

Skies will gradually turn clearer as the evening wears on.

Winds will start to pick up out of the north behind the frontal passage.

Look for low temperatures Wednesday morning to be in the upper 40s to low-mid 50s.

Plenty of sunshine to follow throughout the day Wednesday.

It will be cooler and noticeably more comfortable with highs in the mid-70s.

Mostly sunny skies will stick around for the remainder of the week with highs in the 70s.

Clouds will return for the upcoming weekend.

That is likely to be followed by more of an active pattern to start next week with the return of scattered storm chances.

Fingers crossed for the eclipse on Monday, but it is looking iffy at this time..

Have a good one!

