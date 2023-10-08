Beautiful start to week; clouds and rain chances quickly return mid-week

TONIGHT: Chilly & mostly clear

MONDAY: Sunny & mild

DISCUSSION

How 'bout that weather this weekend?!

Hopefully you all had the opportunity to enjoy it.

Cool-chilly conditions this evening and overnight tonight as temperatures eventually drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s by morning.

article graphics Week ahead

Plenty of sunshine Monday as highs top out a bit milder in the low-mid 80s.

With high pressure in control, winds will remain relaxed.

Unfortunately, the nice weather is going to be short-lived as clouds will work back into the region Tuesday.

At the same time, we're going to be tracking a disturbance out in the Gulf that is going to be tracking northeastward.

The question is, how much of the moisture will make it inland into Acadiana.

I think it'll be enough to hold rain chances at 60% for now on Wednesday.

Cloud cover will once again dominate.

The WPC rainfall estimates for the week ahead has the highest rainfall totals setting up more so offshore and points to the east.

I tend to agree with this thinking.

Warming up for the end of the week ahead of another cold front that is likely going to send in another round of beautiful fall weather next weekend.

Looking forward to that for sure.

Have a great week!

