Beautiful start to Thursday; Update on the tropics

Comfortable mornings in August are a rarity, they're the one onion ring you find in an order of fries, and they need to be enjoyed and appreciated.

Thursday has provided just one of those mornings with dewpoints down in the 60s and temperatures slipping into that upper 60s range as well.

The dry air is going to stick around for a couple of days so the rest of the work week is going to be pretty nice.

Daytime highs will be in the low 90s but with the lower humidity we won't see the heat index run up that high, making it a more manageable heat.

Once we get into the weekend we'll start to see a return of moisture which will bring back the isolated rain chances in the afternoon, and that will last into the work week.

Tropics Update:

While there is currently nothing that is going to be threatening the Gulf of Mexico for the next couple of weeks the tropics are starting to heat up.

It's been quiet so far this year but that looks to change over the coming weeks as we reach the peak of the season.

Already there are a few waves that are showing some signs of development in the Atlantic a clear sign that we've entered a new phase of the tropical season.

On Wednesday NOAA issued they're updated prediction for the season and maintained that it would be above average.

After a slow start that means the next few months could be very busy.

