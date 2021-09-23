Beautiful forecast through the rest of the week

It's a stunner of a forecast with dew points and temperatures falling to their lowest point since late April.

We felt the dry air move in on Wednesday and with it rooted firmly in place Thursday morning temperatures have fallen into the mid an upper 50s.

It will stay nice and crisp through the day, even as temperatures warm into the upper 70s to low 80s there's no heat index that we'll have to be concerned about at all.

The winds have settled down a little, but a light breeze lingers from the north so the air will continue to feel fresh.

There's no major changes expected over the next few days so we will keep this stunning weather going through the week and the weekend.

