Beautiful and cool stretch of weather to start a new week

TONIGHT: Chilly & quiet

MONDAY: Plentiful sunshine & cool

DISCUSSION

Hopefully you had the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend.

It was a touch breezier and cooler today as a secondary push in the upper-levels sent in a re-enforcing shot of cooler air.

That is going to set up some beautiful fall weather over the next few days.

Temperatures tonight will be dropping into the low-mid 50s as skies turn mostly clear.

A light jacket or sweater may be needed on your way out Monday morning.

Mostly sunny skies will ensue for the rest of our Monday.

It is going to be another cool day as highs struggle to reach the lower 70s.

Temperature outlook Across Acadiana

Winds will remain somewhat breezy out of the north at around 7-14 mph.

Those winds will relax further Monday evening/night, and as a result, temperatures will be able to drop a few degrees cooler.

Temperature outlook Across Acadiana

In fact, readings first thing Tuesday morning will be in the mid-upper 40s.

Plenty of sunshine will stick around into mid-week as highs slowly sneak back up into the mid-upper 70s.

Another cool front (although not as strong) will work in for the end of the week.

That is likely to set up mostly sunny skies and mild/warm conditions for next weekend.

Overall, no major weather systems are in that 10-day forecast.

Have a great week!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel