Basile Police Officer arrested for animal cruelty

Daniel Crum of Eunice was arrested today on a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animal(s), according to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot.

Eunice police made the arrest today after reports of neighbors located Crum's injured dog in a ditch.

Basile Police Chief told KATC he has no comment.

Crum has a scheduled court day, Chief Fontenot said.

The animal is now with a foster family, animal advocates say, and is still in need of veterinarian care.

