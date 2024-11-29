Baldwin store becomes local sensation after selling $3 Million ticket

BALDWIN, KATC — A local convenience store in Baldwin is making headlines after selling a $3 million Mega Millions ticket, sending shockwaves of excitement through the small St Mary Parish community.

The lucky winner purchased a quick-pick ticket for just $3 on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. The news has already turned the Baldwin One Stop store into a local sensation.

"I woke up and saw my phone blowing up," said Amir Alrubaidi, who runs the store on Main Street. "I thought someone was playing a prank, but when I realized it was true, I couldn't believe it."

Alrubaidi, who sold the winning ticket, said he was busy at the time and didn’t think much of the transaction when it happened. "You don’t really pay attention to the customer," he explained. "You just give them the ticket."

This isn't the first time the store has seen lottery luck. Over the past two years, Baldwin One Stop has sold several big winning tickets, including prizes of $30,000, $50,000, $100,000, and $25,000. But the $3 million jackpot is by far the biggest.

"We’ve come close," Alrubaidi said. "We’ve had five big winners already. So, I guess this is a lucky spot."

The excitement is palpable among Baldwin residents, many of whom are already thinking of trying their luck. "I might play some more, I might win the next one," said Darryl Gibson, a regular customer at the store.

The store's reputation as a lucky spot is only growing, with customers hoping their next visit might turn out to be their lucky day.