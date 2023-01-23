Bakers meet for the first time since social media bread pudding King Cake feud

It all started on social media—when the Owner of Piece of Cake Lafayette Bakery posted their signature bread pudding, King Cake.

“We initially just posted it just as a gag thing, and then this one right here [Mel] decides to put her two cents in and that’s how it started,” Reed said.

Mel Haynes with Sweet Envie, LLC came across their post and offered up a challenge…

“I saw a post of her pretty much calling out someone who was "imitating" her dry King Cake bread pudding,” Haynes said.

And even Courtney Bishop, Mrs. B’s sweets and treats wanted to get in on the action claiming she has the best bread pudding king cake in town.

“So I believe I have the best bread pudding. So I jumped in and I asked if this competition was open to anyone or if it was a close competition and they invited me right in. So we've been talking smack ever since,” Bishop said.

Even getting not sweet on Facebook….

“I'll be honest, I've never even had there's never even heard of there's until the post,” Bishop said.

“That is what piece of cake, Mrs. B's, Wistful Sweet Treats, and Eat The Cake all want they want to be like me they wish, want, and desire to have an envie like me. And have this king cake bread pudding right here,” Haynes said.

The feud caught the attention of so many other bakers who stepped in on the competition. Like Whiskful baking Co., SweetTee’s gourmet bites, and Eat the cake.

However, these small business owners say behind the talk back…theirs a cook-off in the works… all for a great cause.

“We are very big supporters of our troops and our veterans and we want to do something good for them,” So I’m going to be donating mind to K9s for Warriors,” Bishop said.

“I am a widow and my children were very well taken care of with healing house in the mix. So I’ll be donating to them, ” Haynes said.

“I’m doing Rain-Bowie Foundation, who provides cuddle cots for newborn babies and provides families with fertility finances,” Reed said.

To chime in on who you think has the best bread pudding King Cake in town, click here to Vote.

