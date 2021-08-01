Watch
"Back to Work Louisiana" job fair at Cajun Dome Aug. 4

Louisiana Workforce Commission
Posted at 7:33 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 20:33:34-04

Louisiana is hiring, and Louisiana Workforce Commission is inviting job seekers in Acadiana to the Cajun Dome Convention Center on Wednesday, August 4.

A statewide job fair will be going on that day, as the LWC will be hosting job fairs in 8 cities.

In Lafayette, the event will be from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

The public can connect with hundreds of employers and explore thousands of career opportunities, they say.

To pre-register for the "Back to Work Louisiana" job fair today, job seekers can click here.

They say, remember to dress to impress and bring a resume, ID, and Transportation Worker Identity Card (if applicable).

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.