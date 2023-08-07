Back to school safety for motorists and students

As school starts, motorists and children are asked to be vigilant and safe.

When you see a school bus slowing down or stopping, it’s not just the bus that you need to have your eyes on – but the surrounding area too. Children wait at least several feet away from a bus and often cross the street when they’re boarding or getting off the bus. This is why you must stop for school buses, and don’t attempt to pass.

Illegal school bus passing poses a significant threat to children and others on the road. In every state, it is illegal for you to pass a school bus while the stop-arm is extended and the red lights are flashing.

Motorists are urged to learn the school bus laws and follow them.

School bus drivers use flashing lights to alert motorists. Here's what those flashing lights mean:

Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. You should slow down and prepare to stop your vehicle.

Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off. You must stop your car and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before you can start driving again.

Additional tips for Children/Students:

Remember to exercise crosswalk safety and only cross streets at crosswalks or stoplights. Always look both ways before crossing the street.

Use the buddy system. Make sure you have the contact information of your child's walking buddy and know their walking route. If the children are under 10, you may want to consider having an adult chaperone present.

Avoid danger zones. Tell your children to avoid walking or riding bikes behind school buses and other dangerous blind spots.

Practice school bus safety. Train your kids to be very careful when exiting the bus.

Wear bike safety equipment. Children who bike to school should wear helmets, light-colored clothing and reflective devices.

Have a safe school year!