Suspect arrested, accused of firing shots at officers following pursuit

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office were notified by the Berwick Police Department on Friday, of a disturbance involving a Berwick man.

Deputies say they were advised to be on the lookout for Robert Parker, 40, and knew that he held active warrants with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sometime later during the day, deputies said they located Parker’s vehicle on Highway 90 in Bayou Vista and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle; Parker refused to stop and continued westbound on Highway 90 at a high rate of speed.

After a short vehicle pursuit, Parker crashed his vehicle in Patterson.

Upon exiting the vehicle, the subject fired a shot at deputies as he fled the scene on foot.

Parker was located later, police say, and was taken into custody.

He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking at a bail set on the new charges (excluding the FTA warrants) at $500,000.

The following charges are:

· Attempted first-degree murder

· Aggravated flight from officer

· Possession of marijuana

· Possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute

· Reckless operation with accident

· Illegal possession of stolen firearms

· Hit and run

· Obstruction of justice-aggravated

Patterson Police Department and the Berwick Police Department were of assistance during this incident.

