AT&T provides Sept. 2 update on network post-Ida

AT&T has provided an update for its wireless network.

As of Thursday, it's currently operating at more than 96% of normal. AT&T has 22 on-air mobile cell site solutions supporting customers and first responders in impacted areas. Its wireless network in both Alabama and Mississippi continue to operate normally.

Hundreds of crews are working across the state and other storm areas making repairs, including technicians from out-of-state that are aiding in restoration efforts.

AT&T is continuing to conduct daily aerial site inspections to survey any potential damage to infrastructure. As recovery and cleanup work continues, AT&T asks the community to be mindful that lines on the ground are providing critical connections. Do not cut any lines on the ground and do not disrupt equipment – whether generators or other infrastructure.

There are numerous charging stations currently available for the community. In New Orleans, stations are located at the Treme Recreation Center, Rosenwald Recreation Center and Arthur Monday Service Center. In Baton Rouge, stations are at the MLK Community Center and the Jewel J. Newman Community Center – with many more being placed throughout the impacted areas this afternoon.

Teams and FirstNet liaisons continue to be in contact with federal, state and local officials on our deployment efforts to support public safety and the communities in impacted areas.

