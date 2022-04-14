Assumption school bus and State Police unit involved in crash

State Police Troop C is currently investigating a crash on La 398 involving an Assumption Parish school bus and a State Police unit.

Spokesperson for State Police Troop C Ross Brennan tells KATC That the crash happened on LA 398 near Bayou L'ourse boat launch at around 3:00 pm.

Brennan says the Trooper unit was escorting an oversized load and warning on-coming traffic with his emergency lights and siren activated attempting to move approaching traffic to the shoulder.

A school bus was approaching head-on, but the driver of the bus, Brennan says, did not move to the shoulder in time causing the school bus to collide with the State Police unit.

The school bus was only occupied by two adults that were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The Trooper was also transported to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries but nothing life-threatening, Brennan says.

