Asbury United Methodist Church Choir Returns

Since March of year, the choir at Asbury United Methodist Church has been confined to Zoom boxes. But that's changing this weekend.

Music is a big part of worship at the church, and members are happy to be back together. They held their first rehearsal together Wednesday evening. The choir will be back in Sunday services starting this Sunday at 11am.

Director of Worship and Music Ministries, Dr. Lee Cooke says,"If you can breathe, you can sing! And we'd love to have you. We welcome everybody. The Methodist have a slogan, 'Open Hearts, Open Minds, Open Doors.' and we welcome anybody to come that wants to."

The church is located at the corner of Johnston and Live Oak. Anyone is welcome to join in worship and enjoy the music.