As the weekend starts Acadiana continues to bake

Record breaking temperatures returned on Thursday and it seems likely that we'll break records everyday through the weekend.

A particularly brutal gets started on Friday with 103/104 the average temperature through the weekend.

Heat Advisories and Heat Warnings have returned to Acadiana and will be up for at least the next several days.

There was a chance that we could get some showers from a tropical wave that is expected to move through the Gulf of Mexico early next week, but it seems that it will stay further south.

Daniel Phillips

Models aren't particularly aggressive in developing an organized system and it could actually bring some very beneficial rain to parts of the Gulf Coast.

Unfortunately though for Acadiana, it looks like we'll be missing out.

The reason behind a slide to the south is an expanding ridge of high pressure which will push temperatures close to the all time high ever recorded in Lafayette for the middle of next week.

