As the holiday weekend arrives so do the rain chances

We've made it to the holiday weekend (almost) and the unsettled weather pattern is really coming into focus.

Friday should just be a relatively cloudy day with temperatures getting into the 70s and a light breeze through the afternoon.

An isolated shower or two will be possible, but mostly it's looking like it will stay pretty dry through the day.

Clouds linger overnight and into Saturday with a few spotty showers possible through the day on Saturday, but nothing that will have a major impact on any travel plans.

Showers will move in overnight Saturday with a majority of the rain picking up early Sunday morning and continuing on an off through the day.

Rain totals still look to be between an inch or two which could mean a little localized flooding on some of the roadways.

This could have some pretty big impacts on folks who will be traveling for Christmas Eve, so make sure you give yourself plenty of time to travel.

The rain will start to clear up on Christmas morning, leaving most of the day rain free.

Temperatures will drop through the day on Monday and cooler weather will be with us for the last week of the year.

