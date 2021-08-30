As Ida exits the state a much quieter forecast

A tropical storm now Ida has pushed out of Louisiana and is moving through southern Mississippi, still producing winds around 60 mph and causing flooding along the Mississippi and Alabama coastline.

Before the storm moved out of the area it produced some extreme rain along eastern Louisiana with the worst hit areas seeing 10-15" of rain, which has caused widespread, serious flooding.

Similar to Laura the full impacts from this storm won't be understood for weeks to come, but those impacts will be catastrophic and widespread.

The forecast for the remainder of the week looks much quieter, and what you would expect your typical forecast to look like with temperatures sitting in the low 90s.

While it will be hot out there on Monday we will get a solid breeze through the day as winds wrap around the back side of Ida, which will help improve the heat index.

Showers will pick up a little through the mid week as a poorly defined front drifts through the area, this will not only result in some mid week showers but a slight cool down at the end of the week.

