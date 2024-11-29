Arson suspected in Lafayette shed fire

Lafayette firefighters suspect arson as the cause of a fire that destroyed a shed and caused damage to a nearby house on Thanksgiving Day.

A neighbor reported the fire on Thursday evening at a house on Wilcox Street near Eunice Street, just north of West Pinhook Road.

Firefighters found a large wooden shed on fire in the backyard. Investigators said the fire spread to the outside of the house and eventually caught the attic on fire.

The house suffered what firefighters called moderate damage, while the shed was destroyed.

The fire department said the shed wasn't hooked up to electricity, so they believe someone had to have gone into the shed to set the fire.

Investigators said no one was home at the time, and no one was hurt.

