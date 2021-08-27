Arrests made in shooting death of NOPD officer, wounding of a second man

Houston Police have arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting of one man, a New Orleans Police officer, and the wounding of another.

The suspects, 19-year-old Frederick Jackson and 21-year-old Anthony Jenkins, are facing capital murder charges for their alleged roles in the fatal shooting of off-duty NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe, 41, and the shooting of Dyrin Riculfy, 43, who remains hospitalized in critical condition.

HPD say Briscoe was dining on the patio of a Houston restaurant when the two suspects approached them wearing hoodies and attempted to rob them. One or more of the suspects fired at the victims, striking both of them. The suspects fled the scene, and paramedics transported both victims to an area hospital, where Briscoe was pronounced deceased.

Jenkins was taken into custody on Wednesday, August 25, and Jackson on Thursday, August 26. Police believe there is a third male who has knowledge of the incident, who is being considered a person of interest and sought for questioning. His identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

