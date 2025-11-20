Arrests made following Lafayette attack

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) has made two arrests in connection with the reported October 12, 2025, attack on victim Dustyn Cope, who was allegedly assaulted by unknown individuals while walking home.

Cope's account of the incident garnered media coverage at the time of the report.

The two suspects were arrested. Tristan Frederick, 23, of Vermilion Parish was arrested and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of principal to second-degree battery. Tynes Chaney, 23, of Vermilion Parish, was arrested and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of second-degree battery.

According to an LPD spokesperson, these arrests reflect the dedicated work of the investigators in pursuing justice for the victim.

