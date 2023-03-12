Arrest made in Sunday morning shooting

Lafayette, LA – In the earlier morning hours of March 12, 2023, Lafayette Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Verdun Street, regarding a trespassing call. Once officers arrived in the area, gunshots were heard.

Officers located 52-year-old Patrick Narcisse who was then taken into custody.

Throughout the investigation, officers determined Narcisse fired multiple shots at juveniles who were trespassing in his fenced in yard. One victim was located suffering from a non-life threating gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Narcisse was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm. Two males were arrested for Attempted Theft and Trespassing.