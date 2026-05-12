Arrest made in March 17 homicide

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Damon Smith on a warrant for Second Degree Murder in connection with an investigation stemming from March 17, 2026.

Damon Smith, 24, was booked Monday on the charge of:

• Second Degree Murder (14:30.1)

Smith was arrested in St. Martinville by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and later transferred to the Iberia Parish Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no additional information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to submit a tip through the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office app.

