Women's tackle football team making strides in Acadiana

A women's tackle football team is making strides here in Acadiana.

Acadiana Zydeco Spice is one of 63 teams in the Women's Football Alliance.

KATC's Kaylee Normand spoke with the owner and members of the team about getting ready for the season.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel