Women Who Mean Business honorees announced

United Way of Acadiana announced its selection of 11 honorees for the 2022 Women Who Mean Business Awards presented by Home Bank.

Ten women have been selected as finalists out of more than 60 nominations submitted from UWA’s service areas of Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. The women will be recognized during an in-person ceremony at La Pavillon, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road, at 7:00 pm on Oct. 19, 2022.

Started in 1999, the Women Who Mean Business Awards have been presented to individuals who are active leaders in their professions and in their community. The Trailblazer Award was created to acknowledge retired or semi-retired women who paved the way for future generations.

Ezora Proctor, longtime educator and member of Crowley City Council, is this year's Trailblazer Award honoree.

Others include:

· Angela Goodwin, principal of Eden Park Elementary School in Abbeville

· Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Assocation and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited

· Terry Broussard, city councilwoman, City of Abbeville

· Conni Castille, filmmaker

· Dianna Rae High, owner of Dianna Rae Jewelry

· Dr. Madeleine Groth, owner and dentist, Madeline Groth DDS

· Karen King, U.S. attorney

· Lana Fontenot, vice chancellor of institutional advancement and external relations, South Louisiana Community College

· Leslie Turk, managing editor, The Current

· Tina Shelvin Bingham, community development director, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity.

“Each of these women have made an incredible impact in their careers and in the community, and I am honored that we will be able to celebrate them for their hard work,” said Heather Blanchard, United Way of Acadiana President and CEO. “The Women Who Mean Business Awards are a perfect fit for the work of our Women United membership”

“We are looking forward to celebrating each of these amazing honorees at the upcoming Women Who Mean Business Awards celebration,” said Natalie Lemoine, Home Bank Director of Communication. “I can’t wait for them to share their inspiring stories as we appreciate their commitment to the community.” Tickets and tables can be purchased at www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/wwmb2022.

The event is made possible with the support of our presenting sponsor, Home Bank, and supporting sponsors, Moss Motors. Kean Miller, Meritus Credit Union, and Hancock Whitney, and media partner, The Acadiana Advocate.