Winners announced for Lourdes Foundation Jeep/Mazda Giveaway

The winners of the Lourdes Foundation Jeep/Mazda Giveaway have been chosen.

During a drawing on KATC at 5:00 pm two lucky winners were pulled.

Those two winners are:

Justine Simon

Jaqueline Griffin

Congratulations to the two winners!!

----

The giveaway benefits Lourdes Foundation and its outreach services: Northside High Health Clinic, St. Bernadette Community Clinic, Children's Healthcare Initiatives and Camp Bluebird.

Jeigh Stipe, Executive Director of Lourdes Foundation, said, "We are just fortunate and lucky and we feel blessed, and the community we serve will be blessed because of the programs this will support. This year we added our Children's Initiative at Women's and Children's campus, which we're very excited about, like the family room for families that need to stay where their babies are close, the Healing Garden within the campus as well. We're just real excited about what we can do with the funds raised from this."

------------------------------------------------------------

