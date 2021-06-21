Watch
Week of June 21: Vaccine sites in Region 4

KATC News
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 14:08:34-04

Region 4 Office of Public Health announces COVID-19 vaccine clinics for week of June 21-27

Baton Rouge, La. (June 21, 2021) — The schedule for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Region 4 for the week of June 21-27, 2021 is listed below.

Region 4 includes the parishes of Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin and Iberia.

Additional events and providers can be found at covidvaccine.la.gov [t.e2ma.net].

Residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments and homebound vaccinations, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

All Louisiana residents ages 12 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A signed parental consent form [t.e2ma.net] is required for those younger than 18 to be vaccinated.

Date/Time
LocationRegistration

June 21

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

S.J. Montgomery Elementary School

600 Foreman Drive, Lafayette

https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine [t.e2ma.net] or 1-855-206-9675

June 22

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Broadmoor Elementary School

609 Broadmoor Blvd., Lafayette

https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine [t.e2ma.net] or 1-855-206-9675

June 23

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

L.J. Alleman Middle School

600 Roselawn Blvd., Lafayette

https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine [t.e2ma.net] or 1-855-206-9675

June 23

2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Ile de Cannes Educational Center

434 Herbert Road, Lafayette

OPH4.timetap.com [t.e2ma.net] or 337-262-5311

June 24

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary School

1801 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette

https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine [t.e2ma.net] or 1-855-206-9675

June 25

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Comeaux High School

100 W. Blue Bird Drive, Lafayette

https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine [t.e2ma.net] or 1-855-206-9675

June 26

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Southwest Louisiana Health Education Center

103 Independence Blvd., Lafayette

Walk-in only

This week, 1,467 vaccine providers across the state will have available doses of COVID vaccine. These providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals and others.

LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov [t.e2ma.net]. In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH’s website.

Those with general COVID-19 questions should dial 211 for assistance.

Participating providers must give available vaccine doses to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will affect whether the provider receives future allocations of the vaccine.

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. We are confident that COVID-19 vaccines will be critical to ultimately ending the pandemic.

