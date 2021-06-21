Week of June 21: Vaccine sites in Region 4

Baton Rouge, La. (June 21, 2021) — The schedule for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Region 4 for the week of June 21-27, 2021 is listed below.

Region 4 includes the parishes of Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin and Iberia.

Additional events and providers can be found at covidvaccine.la.gov [t.e2ma.net] .

Residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments and homebound vaccinations, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

All Louisiana residents ages 12 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A signed parental consent form [t.e2ma.net] is required for those younger than 18 to be vaccinated.