Waste Management altering trash pick up for Thanksgiving

Waste Management is altering trash pick up for the Thanksgiving week.

The company says they will be closed on Thursday, November 25 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Customers in the City of Broussard and the City of Youngsville regularly serviced on Thursday will be collected on Friday.

Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel