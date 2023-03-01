Want to see Acadiana's festivals through a new lens?

AOC Community Media is looking for volunteers to help capture the magic of Acadiana's festivals.

AOC’s #FOREVERFESTIVAL Film Crew is a vibrant people-powered partnership dedicated to documenting and preserving the Acadiana region's most momentous cultural experiences on video.

Through the support of over 1,000+ resident volunteers and the generous investment of AOC’s community partner-sponsors, AOC’s #FOREVERFESTIVAL Film Crew has recorded over 500+ stage performances at Acadiana’s most festive events throughout the past 30+ years, bringing the best broadcast experience to viewers of AOC’s TV channels (Cox Communications 15/16 and LUS Fiber 3/4) and AOC’s YouTube channel.

Past partnering events include Festival International de Louisiane, the ACLA Latin Music Festival, Festival Acadien et Créoles, Festival of Words, the Zydeco Music Festival, and the Downtown Alive! Concert Series.

Film Crew 2023 volunteers are needed to serve as crowd camera operators, stage camera operators, cable pullers, directors and production assistants at cultural events throughout the upcoming Festival season, including the approaching Festival International 2023.

No professional production experience is required to volunteer. All Film Crew volunteers will receive free basic digital media training from AOC industry experts to gain the production skill sets needed to produce top-tier public access programming.

Kathy Richard, Board President of AOC Community Media states, “We are excited for the approaching Festival season in Acadiana and look forward to capturing the best stage acts of Festival International to kickoff our year-round Festival TV programming efforts. We’re leaning on the support of local community volunteers to make this our most successful programming year yet. We’re truly working to galvanize residents, community leaders, and organizations to unite in the name of culture and community media.”

AOC invites local businesses and organizations with vested interest in Downtown Lafayette’s cultural vitality to

sponsor AOC’s #FOREVERFESTIVAL and become a collaborative partner in preserving Acadiana’s most highly demanded music, arts and cultural TV programming. For more information about AOC’s #FOREVERFESTIVAL initiative, to sign up as a volunteer, or to sponsor the program, visit http://www.aocinc.org/foreverfestival, email info@aocinc.org or call (337) 232-4434.