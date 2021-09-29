Walk to End Alzheimer’s aims to spread awareness, raise funds

More than 92,000 Louisiana residents are living with Alzheimer's Disease or other forms of dementia, and the Alzheimer's Association is working hard to lower that number.

The Acadiana chapter is holding a walk to raise awareness and money for research, local resources, and more in the fight against the disease.

This year's Acadiana Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Saturday, November 20, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Zoosiana, but if you're not able to participate in person, you can still join in by walking in your home or neighborhood.

"It's going to look a little bit different, but a lot more familiar," said Tiffany Steward, Walk Manager. "We are going to have it in person. Our walks this year are pretty much like, walk where you are, walk where you want, walk how you want. So you can join us in person at the zoo or if you'd like to stay home and walk from home, you're perfectly fine to do that."

Steward says their goal this year is to raise $60,000, which will fund services and resources in the Acadiana area, including a 24/7 1-800 number, community forums, and support groups.

The walk is just one way citizens can help raise awareness for Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer's Impact Movement, an advocacy affiliate, works with Congress to fund National Institute of Health funding and works on policies like the Caregiver Support Act. They've also helped pass legislation to increase early detection and partners with the Louisiana Department of Health to communicate the importance of early diagnosis and spread general awareness. To also help spread the word, they're looking to hear stories of those affected by Alzheimer's.

You can share your story or that of a loved one and find other ways to help at alzimpact.org/volunteer, and can find more information and register for the Acadiana Walk to End Alzheimer's here.

