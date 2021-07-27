Volleyball officials needed for upcoming high school season

High school volleyball season starts in three weeks, and the Acadiana Board of Volleyball Officials is looking for new referees.

The association will be signing up new officials during its meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Comeaux High Girls' Gym. Local association dues are $5 and cover the cost of your rules and case books. Association leaders will discuss important season dates, uniform requirements, and other vital information during Thursday's meeting.

No experience is required and there's no obligation for attendees. The association will provide training to new officials ahead of the season's start.

For more information, call 337-280-5782 or email ruthiedugal@cox.net.

