Vermilionville to host 19th Annual Creole Festival

Acadiana residents can enjoy all that the Creole culture has to offer during a free two-day festival at Vermilionville this weekend.

The 19th Annual Creole Culture Celebration will be held Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

There will be live music with Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole on Saturday and Corey Ledet on Sunday. The festival will also feature live cooking demonstrations, storytelling, Creole language panel discussions, arts and crafts, Zydeco dance lessons, genealogy experts, and much more.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase, and admission is free.

For more information, call 337-233-4077 or visit the Vermilionville Facebook page.

