"What do you want to be when you grow up?"

Kaplan, La. - More than 150 students from six different high schools across Vermilion Parish attended this year’s annual College and Career Fair on Wednesday, October 25th.

Students from Abbeville High School, Gueydan High School, North Vermilion High School, Erath High School, Kaplan High School and Vermilion Catholic High School were all in attendance.

Exploring what life could be like after graduation, many of these high schoolers were exposed to various career paths and vocational opportunities.

For Kaplan High School senior Matt Guidry, career events like the one hosted by Vermilion Parish School System are essential.

“I’ve been struggling with where I wanted to go to college so to come here and see all the colleges we have here was a really good opportunity for me to decide, " Guidry said.

A total of 34 representatives from universities, colleges, and businesses came together at Kaplan High School to assist students as they prepare to transition from high school into higher education and the workforce. Faculty members also helped students understand the financial aid process and the current job market.

“It’s never too early to start thinking about what they (students) are going to do after graduation," said Lonnie Richard, Supervisor of Career Tech Education for the Vermilion Parish School Board.

Organizers like Richard say the work doesn’t stop when the career fair ends. This annual event is one year in the making.

