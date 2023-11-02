Vermilion Parish: Gueydan Library under temporary closure

Gueydan, La. - The Gueydan Public Library on tenth street is temporarily closed due to mold.

For months, the library was experiencing water intrusion and they made the appropriate repairs. However, after the Gueydan branch manager was still feeling ill, the Vermilion Parish Library board decided to hire an inspector to do further investigation.

Two tests were conducted last week, Wednesday, October 25th. On Saturday, October 28th, the findings concluded that there was in fact mold in the building and in the air-vents. Immediately after the discovery, the Vermilion Parish Library board made the decision to temporarily close the library.

Crews will be working to remove the mold. During this time, they will repaint the walls, update the furniture, bring in new books, new shelving, and revamp the building.

The closure is expected to last until next year. During the project closure, you can still call the library. Upon calling, you will be redirected to the Abbeville branch. They are committed to providing the public with basic services including library card sign up, book checkout, returns, and much more.

"we can email information, we can tell you over the phone, we can make photocopies and print outs and meet you in Gueydan. We will get you information and the help that you need.” Vermilion Parish Library Director/Custodian of Records Charlotte Bourg said.