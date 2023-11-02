Vermilion Parish: Fire safety tips

Abbeville, La. - Temperatures continue to drop in Vermilion Parish this week. The weather forecast is indicating colder temperature tonight in the low-mid 30s until Thursday morning.

If you’re going to use a space heater during these frigid times, keep these helpful tips provided by Abbeville Fire Chief Jude Mire in mind:



Keep heaters 3ft away from beds, sofas, and any flammable objects

Keep heaters away from children

Make sure the extension cord is not covered

Best to use plug-in portable space heaters into the wall rather than an extension cord.

As for other home safety tips, Fire Chief Mire says to make sure your chimneys are covered and to get them cleaned every year. While turning on your ovens and stoves are not recommended, Chief Mire says if you are going to use them, make sure there’s nothing around the appliances that will catch on fire. For example, avoid placing pots and pans on the burners.

As of today, Vermilion Parish is still under a burn ban because of the dry weather. In the city of Abbeville, you can only have a barbeque pit. For the safety of those in the parish, Chief Mire is asking everyone to follow the order of the burn ban until it’s lifted. Charcoal grills are allowed; you just need to keep them covered.

