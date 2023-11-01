Vermilion Parish: A 'Sweet Halloween Tradition'

Maurice, La. - One local man in Maurice swirled up sweetness on Halloween this year.

By day, Lee “Woody” Wood is the owner of Safe and Sound Storage and the founder of Woodbriar Southern Style Assisted Living. On Halloween evening, Woody is known in the community as the cotton candy maker.

Woody has a set routine that he follows every year. He starts off by shaking the candy floss cartoon, pouring the mix into the cotton candy machine, and then he waits for the magic.

For the past nine years, Mr. Woody has whipped up thousands of cotton candy cones for his neighborhood. Making sure that every kid feels fang-tastic; Woody starts making the first batches early in the morning. Around noon, Woody had over 300 cotton candy cones for this year’s happy trick-or-treaters.

"People over the years have come to expect it, so that one year we actually thought about not doing it and people got so upset when we were like yeah, this is probably our last year and then they were like no this is all my kids know. So, I don't see us stopping,” Woody said.

To keep up with the high demand, Mr. Woody was joined by his daughter and his daughter’s sorority sisters who were helping him hand out the cotton candy this year.

Woody is already excited for next year. “Who doesn’t like to see a smile on a kid’s face,” Woody said.