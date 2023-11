Someone stole a park bench from the playground area of Erath City Park last week.

A social media post from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office states the bench was removed between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, October 27.

Here's a picture of the location of the bench before it was taken:

And here's a picture of what the bench looks like:

If you saw anything, or you know where the bench is, please call 337-385-3627 or the Erath Police Department.