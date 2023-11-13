Sheriff provides online Crime Mapping Program for Vermilion Parish

VPSO is now providing “Crime Mapping” to allow residents to go online and look at a map of Vermilion Parish that shows the location of certain crimes that have occurred.

“Being able to see where certain crimes have occurred in Vermilion Parish allows our residents to become better informed about criminal activity around their homes, business or property, which in turn helps us protect our property and loved ones,” said Sheriff Mike Couvillon.

According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the program does not show all crimes committed due to certain crimes needing to protect a victim’s need to remain private or, when publicizing certain crimes, would jeopardize an investigation. The program filters out certain crimes from being displayed.

When using the program, the Sheriff also pointed out how the icons seen on the map at the standard display may appear to be a home or business location until you zoom in and see that the site is a generalized one, showing the road or street area only, and not intended to represent a specific address or home.

“Our mission has never changed since day one, over 18 years ago. This administration continues to improve YOUR Sheriff’s Office while providing professional and courteous law enforcement to all who live, work, and visit Vermilion Parish. We will continue to serve YOU until the very last day of my term,” said the Sheriff.

Vermilion Crime Stoppers Spokesman Eddie Langlinais stated, “Knowledge is power when fighting crime, and this new program is a great tool to help keep the public aware of what is happening around their neighborhood. It ties in directly to what Crime Stoppers is all about. As a parent, homeowner, or business owner, seeing when certain crimes occur in or near your neighborhood might put you on a higher awareness level and cause you to remember seeing something in that area that could be valuable to law enforcement’s investigative efforts. I encourage the public to use this program and to report information to Crime Stoppers of Vermilion that may lead to solving crimes in Vermilion parish.”

If you have information about a crime and wish to remain anonymous, you can report it to Crime Stoppers Of Vermilion at (337) 740-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 App.

https://www.crimemapping.com/map/LA/VermilionParish