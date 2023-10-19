Man arrested, accused of hitting a school resource officer with his car

A Maurice man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly hit a school resource officer with his car.

Keith Dain Selles Jr., 37, was booked with aggravated battery and threatening a public official, and was cited for failure to obey police officers and traffic signals.

A warrant was obtained and executed by the Vermilion Parish Special Response Team for Sellers after the Thursday incident in front of North Vermilion High School. He was arrested at his house without incident.

The SRO wasn't injured, deputies say.

The incident happened Thursday morning while the SRO was directing traffic in the student drop-off area, Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputies say.

There are two lines of traffic that enter and exit the school grounds, and as the SRO was directing vehicles to exit the lot, a tan Toyota was attempting to turn east from the westbound line, deputies say.

The SRO told the driver to turn west, and the driver became irate and ignored him. The SRO tried to direct the driver, but the car turned east and hit the SRO hard enough to force him onto the hood of the car, deputies allege. That's when the car stopped, the driver turned around, and drove off cursing the SRO and threatening him with bodily harm, deputies allege.

The Vermilion Parish School Board provided video which documented the whole incident and assisted in the investigation.

Thursday afternoon, Sellers remained in the Vermilion Parish jail; he also had been booked on three contempt of court warrants. Bond had been set on three of the charges, totaling $37,500, but three other charges had no bond set.