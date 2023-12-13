Louisiana's hottest summer took a toll on duck hunting season

The Cajun Country Waterfowl has had plenty of great hunting seasons, but this summer was rough for them and other hunters across the state. The summer consisted of 99 consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher with very little rain, and that caused a shortage of ducks.

“It was a tough start to the beginning of the hunting season,” said Colby Fitch. “No one can pump water because of the salinity and that affected us because none of us had water for ducks or geese to stay around in this area.”

Rain symbolizes darkness but also represents an essential part of rebirth. In this case, the showers have helped hunters as of late.

“I think we tripled our number in birds right now,” said Fitch. “The migration finally happened now that we got rain.”

The ability to hunt a plethora of ducks again is music to the hunter's ears. For some, it is to put hot meals on the table but for others, it’s either a hobby or a sport.

“In the old days it was for people to feed their families,” said Fitch. They will get paid to kill so many birds now it is more like a luxury sportsman-type activity nowadays.”