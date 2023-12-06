Legacy of Sheriff Mike Couvillon

Abbeville, La. - Vermilion Parish native Michael “Mike'' Couvillon is no stranger to patrolling the streets. With more than 40 years of law enforcement experience and 20 years as sheriff, he’s ready to pass on the torch. Couvillon is retiring in June 2024.

Born and raised in Kaplan, he was brought up in a farming family. From farmer to sheriff, Couvillon is hoping to inspire the next generation.

“I met a lot of good people being sheriff. I met a lot of people that I could have done without meeting as well but in everyday life, you have to face these challenges,” Couvillon said.

In addition to his passion for law enforcement, what people may not know is he also has a passion for hunting.

From early on, Couvillon had interest in politics but it wasn’t until 1982 when he was experiencing hardship with his family farm that he considered a job with law enforcement. He joined the force making $450 a month. After two years, he was promoted to a narcotic sergeant where he worked undercover for the next 15 years. Eventually, Couvillon climbed the ranks and became Vermilion Parish sheriff.

"Any time you can change somebody's life from being an addict to a productive citizen it's a rewarding feeling and we've been very fortunate in the last 42 years to where I think I've made a difference in quite a few lives,” he said.

During his time on the force, he increased public safety presence on the streets, created a software for post hurricane rescues, began an annual active shooter training program and earned many accolades.

However, with success comes challenges and after twenty years, his biggest hurdle was retention.

“The biggest issue was to try and keep our employees at the highest pay that the sheriff’s office could afford,” he said.

The changing of the guard is quite significant for this parish of more than 57,000 residents. In the last 60 years, Vermilion Parish has only had three sheriff’s.

Aside from wearing the badge, Couvillon wants to be remembered as a leader who invoked change and who often made people smile.