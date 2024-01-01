Lafayette man killed in Vermilion Parish crash

VERMILION PARISH, La. – State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 40-year-old Lafayette man.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m., on December 31, 2023, on Louisiana Highway 82 near Lulu Road. The crash claimed the life of Jakima Morrissey, according to a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Morrissey was driving a 2023 Audi passenger car west on LA 82. The Audi exited the roadway to the right for reasons still under investigation. Upon doing so, the Audi struck a tree and became engulfed in flames.

Investigators say Morrissey was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown, and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 57 fatal crashes, resulting in 62 deaths in 2023.

