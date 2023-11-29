Interested in studying abroad? Here’s your chance

Abbeville, La. - Are you a Vermilion Parish High School student interested in studying abroad? The Acadian Centre Acadien and the Abbeville Cultural & Historical Alliance are taking applications for the 2024 summer French immersion study abroad program in Nova Scotia, Canada.

This program is designed to help students understand their Acadian heritage and practice their French skills.

Applications are open to all Vermilion Parish resident high school students ages 15 years and older.

The scholarship covers tuition, books, side trips, and room and board. Students will be required to speak French throughout their attendance in the program.

“We try to promote the Cajun culture or the French culture that we all are a part of and we are trying to promote the regaining of the French language in Vermilion Parish,” Abbeville Cultural & Historical Alliance President Lloyd Doré III said.

To apply contact Lloyd Doré III at 337-893-5400 or by email at L3Dore@doretax.com. Interviews will be scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 6th, 2024, at the Abbeville downtown museum building.